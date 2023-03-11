The spot-kick was awarded 10 minutes from half-time when Jamie Reckford was judged to have handled Liam Mandeville’s cross. Paul McCallum slammed it home but Ryan Law equalised with a header.

On the penalty, Cooper said: “It was an horrendous penalty decision against us. It is never a penalty. I have seen it back. The lad (Mandeville) kicked it off one foot onto the other and it hit Recks’ hand but he is like half a foot away from it. I don’t know what he is supposed to do. The referee didn’t give it. The linesman gave it.”

Away from the penalty decision Cooper was pleased with how his team performed at the Technique.

Yeovil Town manager Mark Cooper.

He said: “I thought we controlled large spells of the game with the ball in the first-half.

“We scored a great goal.

“I am a little frustrated because there were some little chances where we broke their play up on the halfway line and one quality pass would have led to a chance but we panicked.

“I thought we saw the game out really well.

“I thought we were quite comfortable. With the quality they have got they are always going to have bits and pieces but it was more skirmishes than clear-cut chances.”

Yeovil appeared to have been happy with a point and Cooper said as much at full-time.

He added: “The game-plan was to counter-attack from the middle of the pitch and we had some really good chances but the final pass was not right.