Chesterfield 'on course for season ticket target' says CEO Graham Bean

Chesterfield are currently on course to reach their 2019/10 season ticket target, according to the club's CEO.

Graham Bean says he's content with how sales are going under the early bird scheme, which still has another five weeks to run.

“We are on course to reach our target, a similar number to last season,” he said.

“We’ve got no complaints, supporters are continuing to support the club and continuing to back us financially with season ticket purchases.

“We’re quite happy with the way things are going.”

The club revealed their new pricing structure at the start of April, saying that young fans were the winners and admitting some would be disappointed.

Responding to subsequent complaints, Bean argued there was value to be found in the new prices.

And the Spireites then announced a 2020/21 season price freeze for those purchasing next season's ticket before 28th June.

Chesterfield were third in the National League's average home attendance table last season, as Town fans continued to support the club at the Proact in big numbers.