National League reveals where Chesterfield finished in the average attendance charts

The National League table might show Chesterfield down in 15th, but they're right up there when it comes to attendances.

Spireites fans continued to turn out in big numbers this season, despite the club's drop into non-league.

And the National League have today revealed their league table for average attendances, which has Town third from top.

Their average of 4,504 was only bettered by champions Leyton Orient (5,444) and play-off qualifiers Wrexham (5,145).

Hartlepool United (3,124) and Salford City (2,509) make up the top five.

Braintree Town were bottom with an average of 678.

The National League Attendance Table

1. Leyton Orient 5,444

2. Wrexham 5,145

3. Chesterfield 4,504

4. Hartlepool United 3,124

5. Salford City 2,509

6. Maidstone United 2,178

7. Sutton United 1,910

8. Eastleigh 1,849

9. Aldershot Town 1,744

10. AFC Fylde 1,650

11: Harrogate Town 1,576

12. FC Halifax Town 1,553

13. Bromley 1,469

14.Ebbsfleet United 1,450

15. Dagenham & R 1,423

16. Solihull Moors 1,381

17. Barrow 1,375

18. Maidenhead United 1,364

19. Barnet 1,338

20: Havant & Waterlooville 1,276

21:Dover Athletic 1,122

22.Gateshead 841

23.Boreham Wood 717

24.Braintree Town 678