Chesterfield not giving up on ‘play-off dream’ just yet - Gillingham reaction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield won’t be giving up on the ‘play-off dream’ just yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Gillingham in their game in hand on Tuesday night in what was probably a must-win match. The result leaves them 10th in the table and six points off the top seven with five fixtures remaining.

Danny Webb said: “We were very disappointed to be 1-0 down at half-time at home in a game which pretty much was a must-win I suppose, or at least a must-not-lose. We wanted to win, we thought that if we lost we could wave goodbye to the play-off dream but we have kept that dream alive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if they must win all their remaining games, he added: “It depends on the results. It might not have to be that. We are two wins off. If we win on Saturday and other teams lose, you are three points off. But if you don’t win then it is nine points.”

Danny Webb.

Elliott Nevitt slotted Gillingham in front on 14 minutes before Will Grigg equalised on 77 minutes. But the Blues could not find a much-needed winner against a well-drilled Gills side.

Webb said: “We are very disappointed with how we played in the first-half, we are definitely disappointed with how we gave away a pretty easy goal. We could not really get going in the first-half and you have to give Gillingham a lot of credit for how they were set-up, how they worked and they got the goal. But we bounced back, showed a bit of courage and we leave with a point. It is not ideal but it is better than nothing.”

He continued: “To come back and get a point against a well-organised team, full of good players, is pleasing. Gareth (Ainsworth) has come in and organised them and they are unbeaten in four under him. They defended really well, we probably did not test them enough after they scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second-half, you are hoping the door gets bashed down and it did after a great bit of play by Ryan (Colclough) and a great finish from Grigg. The second-half performance was a lot better than the first-half, that is for sure.”

The draw was Gillingham’s sixth in a row and fourth under new manager Ainsworth. Next up for Chesterfield is a home game against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Webb said: “They (Gillingham) came with five at the back and they defended ever so well in the first-half. They nullified us in wide area and frustrated us so fair play to them. And their two centre forwards were very good on the counter-attack. In the second-half I thought we gradually imposed ourselves on it, we won the first contacts and the second balls, and the subs did well.”