Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Gillingham but they could not get the win they really needed to boost their play-off hopes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott Nevitt slotted the visitors in front on 14 minutes, assisted by the lively Aaron Rowe, but Will Grigg equalised on 77 minutes when he swept home a low cross from substitute Ryan Colclough.

The point leaves the Blues 10th in the table and six points off the top seven with five games remaining. A win would have put them right in the mix and, while a point edges them closer, it probably won’t be enough with matches running out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was no surprise that Paul Cook freshened the team up with five changes after Saturday’s heavy defeat to Tranmere Rovers. Kyle McFadzean made his first start since the end of January after returning from injury, while Dylan Duffy and Paddy Madden started for the first time in over a month. John Fleck and Grigg also came in.

Dylan Duffy in action against Gillingham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Gillingham had drawn all of their last five games, including three in a row since Gareth Ainsworth was appointed manager, going into this clash, and this result made it a sixth straight stalemate.

Duffy came close to giving Chesterfield the lead after 30 seconds after a mix-up between goalkeeper Glenn Morris and Remeao Hutton but his curling effort towards goal was chested off the line and behind for a corner by Sam Gale.

Ash Palmer made a great block from Jonny Williams before the visitors went in front on 14 minutes when the excellent Rowe burst into the box and teed-up Nevitt who tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Martin Woods frustrated the home faithful with his decision-making for the rest of the half and Paul Cook went into the book for expressing his annoyance.

Gillingham’s full-backs Max Clark and Gale were outstanding defensively, giving Michael Olakigbe and Duffy little change, and the away side almost doubled their lead when Nevitt headed just wide from Armani Little’s corner.

The Spireites had enjoyed 70% possession but had only managed one shot in what was a familiar story.

The dangerous Rowe tested Ryan Boot early in the second-half, while Jenson Metcalfe, McFadzean and Palmer all had attempts towards goal down the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gbode got the wrong side of Palmer just before the hour-mark and the Gillingham man could have gone down which would have given referee Woods a big decision to make, but he continued and fired wide from the edge of the box.

With 65 minutes on the clock Gills keeper Morris had not had anything to do despite all of the Blues’ possession. With 20 minutes remaining, Cook rolled the dice and made a triple change in a big to grab an equaliser.

Town were camped inside the Gillingham half going into the last 15 minutes but the visitors were defending their box resolutely.

But Chesterfield opened them up with some slick play involving Fleck and substitute Colclough, who crossed for Grigg to sweep home first time in the area with his left foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lively Colclough nearly volleyed a late winner from Ollie Banks’ cross but it flew just wide and the points were shared.

Chesterfield: Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean (Grimes, 68), Gordon; Metcalfe (Dobra, 68), Fleck; Duffy (Colclough, 68), Madden (Banks, 80), Olakigbe; Grigg (Pepple, 86)

Unused subs: Thompson, Naylor.