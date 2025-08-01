Paul Cook.

Paul Cook says Chesterfield are not ‘finished’ in the transfer market yet.

The Spireites have made eight signings over the summer as they kick-off the new League Two season at home to Barrow on Saturday. The transfer window closes on September 1 so there is still a month to go to add the squad and for players to leave.

Cook told the DT: "I don’t think our business is finished, I have got to be honest, I do think there will be more signings that will probably come out in the next week or two or whatever. I would probably like the transfer window to close tonight and we start the season but obviously with the way it is now it will go until the end of August. There will be comings and goings at 90% of the clubs.”

Town have recruited in all areas of the squad, whether it be in goalkeeper Zach Hemming, full-back Adam Lewis, Ryan Stirk in midfield, attacker Dilan Markanday or striker Lee Bonis, and Cook believes they are better for it.

He continued: "I think our signings have been very strong, you can go right through the team, we are really, really pleased. As a manager you always feel content when you have got the squad that you want. It doesn’t mean you will win games, it doesn’t mean success is going to follow, but it means you have got a balanced squad. Last year we used too many players but we had no choice, the injuries decimated our squad especially over the Christmas period.”

The Blues plan on having a smaller squad than last season and they have also brought the average age down. The idea is also to bulk up the squad with some of the younger players like Ashton Rinaldo, Liam Jessop, Connor Cook and Gunner Elliott.

"This year we are trying to reduce our numbers, we are trying our best to have quality over quantity, which is always important, and then maybe be supported by some of the younger lads,” Cook explained. “I think one of the challenges for us was, we recruited to get out of the National League, that was our first objective as a football club. We had a look at the league last year with loans, signings and fees, and this year we have recruited and we believe we have made the team stronger. But only time will tell.”