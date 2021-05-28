The Spireites can secure a top seven finish with a win at The Shay.

Halifax manager Pete Wild has called on home supporters to make the atmosphere ‘intimidating’ and ‘nerve-wracking’ for the visitors but Rowe believes they have enough experience in the squad to cope with that.

“We are not going to Anfield, we are going to The Shay, no disrespect,” Rowe said.

Chesterfield manager James Rowe.

“I think with the players we have got in the group I think they can more than handle that considering the careers they have had.

“The group has played in front of bigger crowds than what will be there tomorrow.

“To play the game and not the occasion is very important but I don’t need to say that to the players, I fully trust them.

“I’ve got experienced players who have played in play-off games, title-winning teams at a higher level than this so I am sure we can handle it as a group.

"We have just got to cut the emotion out of it and make sure we hit the performance objectives which I am sure we will.”

Gavin Gunning and Curtis Weston have been managing injuries for the last few weeks but they are expected to play tomorrow.

“They are sore but they have come into training at the back end of the week but we planned for that,” Rowe added.

“They are ready for tomorrow.