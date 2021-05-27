The Spireites can secure a play-off spot with a win at The Shay, while the hosts need to beat the Blues and hope results elsewhere go their way.

“It’s a big game isn’t it, it’s winner takes all, it’s going to be great, I’m looking forward to it,” Wild told the Halifax Courier.

“These are the games we all got involved in football for, these occasions, and what an occasion it’s going to be.

Halifax boss Pete Wild.

“If we can implement how well we played against them at their place then hopefully we’ll do alright.”

Chesterfield were boosted by the return of their own supporters last Saturday against Dagenham and Redbridge, but it is the other way around this weekend.

“My rallying cry to them (the fans) would be ‘you’re going to have to be patient,’ Wild explained.

“It’ll be nervy, it’s nervy for the players, so we need to make sure you drive them on, regardless of what happens, just keep driving them on.

“I want them to make it as nerve-wracking and intimidating for them (Chesterfield) as they can, the more intimidating it is, the more it’ll come through to the players.

“Look at Maidenhead, we had to fight against their crowd on Saturday.

"We’ve played three games where we’ve had none of our fans in and their fans in, and we’ve won all three, so we can deal with the pressure, let’s see if Chesterfield can.”

As well as collecting three points themselves, Halifax will need Eastleigh and Bromley to slip up on Saturday but Wild insists they must focus on their own business.

Wild added: “Let’s not fear the outcome, let’s enjoy the journey, I think that will be my message come half twelve on Saturday.”