Cook gave the 21-year-old left-back his chance in the first-team at the Tractor Boys last season and the pair link-up again in Derbyshire.

We spoke to journalist Andy Warren, who covers Ipswich Town for East Anglian Daily Times, to find out what type of player Clements is...

Was it a surprise that Ipswich released him?

I don't think so, no. The fact he spent the end of the season on loan at Stevenage suggested he was set to move on. Ipswich desperately need some quality from left wing back next season and are likely to recruit some real talent in that area heading into the new campaign. With Clements at the age he is now, it always seemed likely he would move on.

How did he perform last season?

It was a surprise when he came into the first-team, given he hadn't made a senior appearance in the two years which followed his debut in 2019. But he did well in a cup game against Newport in August. It was surprising again, though, when he came back into the side for a good run in the league in November and December. He started well and continued to hold his own in the team, but his was a position Ipswich always needed more from.

What type of full-back are Chesterfield getting? What are his strengths and weaknesses?

He's a good all-rounder, I'd say. He's supremely fit and can get up and down well. He's good on the ball, likes to get forward and, in the right team, can get into crossing positions. He's not supremely quick but is quick enough - the same with his strength. He's also a very good character and, speaking to people around the club here at Ipswich, he's someone they always enjoyed working with.

Do you think he has the potential to be a Football League player again in the future?

Yes, I do. But I also think the National League is perfect for him right now. He's had quite a few loans away from Ipswich but they've never given him the sustained football they were designed to. Hopefully he gets that at Chesterfield.

What was it that Paul Cook liked about him at Ipswich?

Attitude and consistency, I think. Two good qualities.

Do you think a fresh start was needed for Clements to kick-start his career again?