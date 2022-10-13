The 25-year-old has been rewarded with a new deal after scoring three goals and grabbing two assists in 13 appearances so far this summer.

The winger was set to be out of contract next summer.

Mandeville joined Town on a free transfer from Doncaster Rovers in 2019 and has made more than 120 appearances for the club in total.

Liam Mandeville has signed a new contract at Chesterfield.

He has been a vital cog in Paul Cook’s starting line-up this season and he has been one of the Blues’ most consistent performers and has earned plaudits for his hard-working displays.

Earlier today, Calvin Miller departed by mutual consent after just over a year at Chesterfield.