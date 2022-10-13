The 24-year-old leaves after just over a year at the club, having joined in June 2021 on a free transfer from Notts County.

The left-sided player was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season and has found his game-time limited this term.

After not being involved in the first six matches of the campaign, he was given his opportunity due to injuries in the camp, and went on to start the next five successive fixtures, before finding himself back on the bench.

Calvin Miller has departed the Spireites.

He was said to have missed out against Eastleigh last Saturday due to a back spasm.

It is thought he is heading back to Scotland, where he started his career, but his next destination is unknown at this stage.

He departs having made a total of 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring once, which came in a 2-2 draw against Southend United last season.

"The club would like to thank Calvin for his services and wish him all the best for the future,” the Spireites said.

