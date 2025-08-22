Matt Dibley-Dias is set to be back involved when Chesterfield visit Harrogate Town on Saturday.

The midfielder hobbled off with a knock to the ankle in the first-half against Mansfield Town and has missed the last two games against Bristol Rovers and Gillingham. But the Fulham loanee has trained this week and will be in the squad this weekend.

The game will come too soon for James Berry, who has had a tight hamstring, but he could make his ‘second debut’ for the Spireites at home to Crawley Town the following weekend. And Devan Tanton, who has missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, has been doing his recovery work at parent club Fulham but he will be back training with Town on Monday as well.

Providing a squad update, Paul Cook told the DT: “Dibley-Dias is back with us, he will be involved tomorrow. James Berry is back on the grass on Monday so he is certainly not long away. Devan Tanton rejoins us on Monday. I am delighted with how the injuries are coming on. The squad is looking good.”

Chesterfield have never beaten next opponents Harrogate Town, failing to collect three points in all of their last six attempts. Last season the Blues were held to a draw at home and were beaten late on away. Simon Weaver’s side are one of the favourites for relegation but they have started the campaign unbeaten, winning two and drawing two. After losing 4-1 at Gillingham in midweek, Cook knows the importance of bouncing back positively.

He said: "Tomorrow is a big game. If we can go there and get back on the horse and go again, it will be a great start. We are under no illusions of how tough it will be. We took one point off them last year. They are a very difficult side to play against. They are very well set-up, very well organised and very well coached. They run and work hard and they have got great quality. Simon (Weaver) has done an amazing job. They are established as a League Two club. Probably Simon’s pressure will be can they kick-on. The signs they are showing early on shows they are certainly capable of that. They are a tough game for everyone on any day. They do the basics really well and they carry a threat. Any team to come out of Harrogate with a result is going to have to play really well and work hard to get anything.”