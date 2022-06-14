The midfielder, who was one of four players offered new terms at the end of the season, will now depart this summer when his contract expires.

"Unfortunately the club and I could not agree terms,” Kellermann wrote on social media on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old, who leaves having made more than 30 appearances for the club, was signed last summer by previous manager James Rowe.

Jim Kellermann is leaving the Spireites.

One of his highlights included scoring the second goal in Town’s 2-0 win at Salford City in the FA Cup second round, which booked their place against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Kellermann continued: "Firstly I want to thank all of the fans for your support throughout the season, you’ve truly been a 12th man in every game and it hasn’t gone unnoticed!

"To my teammates, what a season it has been. We’ve been through the trenches.

"I hope we’ve made you proud and reflected what you as fans want to see from your team. There’s not been one minute of the season where any of the lads has lost focus or stopped working both on and off the pitch.

"I’m frustrated with how things have gone, especially in the second half of the season. That has also been highlighted for me since the season has closed.

"I feel great pride to have played for such a fantastic club and been able to feature as much as I have after only a handful of games in the last two-and-a-half years.

"Our FA Cup run will last long in the memory.

"Lastly I wish everyone all the best moving forward and hope that you can get all the things that you crave and deserve as fans in the future.”