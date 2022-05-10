The midfielder has had a stop-start season due to a calf problem.

The 29-year-old was forced to miss nine matches between February and the end of March.

"It has been really frustrating, really difficult,” Oyeleke said.

Manny Oyeleke.

"I have had a niggling calf injury that has been reoccurring. It was a nerve issue. I have had to address that with loads of rest, adjusting my training schedule and doing a few different exercises to try and alleviate that.”

The former Port Vale man says he is a ‘nervous wreck’ when watching from the stands because he wants to be out on the pitch helping his teammates.

Injuries have been a massive problem for Town this season and Oyeleke says they can take pride in how they have still managed to stay in the promotion picture.

“It has been a very up and down season in terms of continuity, whether that be injuries and the change of manager, that is always going to be difficult for any team,” he added.

"I think with the challenges we have had to face this year we have done as well as we could.

"I don’t know how many other teams in this league could have coped with the injuries we have had.