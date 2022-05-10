What the Spireites served up in Torquay last weekend was totally unacceptable and they need to put it right this weekend against Woking.

More than 900 Town supporters made the 500-mile round trip for a lunchtime kick-off live on TV but they were massively let down.

Many of those supporters will have spent a hefty chunk of their hard-earned money on travel and hotels and you can’t help but feel they were left hugely short-changed by the performance at Plainmoor.

Spireites fans are owed a big performance against Woking this Sunday.

The current crop of players are an honest, hard-working group so to see them put in that kind of display was a surprise and I am sure they are hurting.

Fair enough, it was only a two-nil defeat, but for a game which could have secured their play-off spot there was a real lack of desire, intensity and creativity. They went down with a whimper in Devon and it was hard to stomach.

Paul Cook did not speak to the media after the match and, as much as I think that was the wrong thing to do after such a defeat, I imagine it was because he did want to say something he might regret in the heat of the moment.

And, to be honest, the time for talking is over now. There’s one game remaining to secure a top seven finish and a shot at promotion, even if that seems unlikely given the current form.

Fans will accept defeats as long as they can see their team is giving absolutely everything and that is what needs to happen this weekend.

Let’s have a front-foot, aggressive, blood and guts performance full of fight and heart that has Blues fans excited at the prospect of the play-offs rather than dreading it and thinking it’s over before it’s even got started.

A win and an encouraging performance and things can change very quickly. Everybody has written Chesterfield off and will be looking at them as an easy passage into the semi-finals. The players should be using that as fuel to drive each other on and prove the doubters wrong.