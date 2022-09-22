The table-topping Spireites won four and drew two of their first six games in the opening month of the new season.

Town have continued their brilliant undefeated run into September and remain the league leaders.

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook has been named the National League Manager of the Month for August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annnouncing the award, the National League said: “Chesterfield fans didn’t know what to expect after their one-time table toppers only just crawled over the line and into the play-offs on the final day of last season.

“But it seems the summer has been put to very good use as the Spireites started with a real point to prove.

“Manager Paul Cook vowed to make his team contenders again with hard work and shrewd signings. It looks like it has been time well spent.

“As only one of two clubs to finish last month unbeaten, they are off to a flyer.

“A chaotic opening day draw at Dorking Wanderers came with a midfielder in goal for an hour - and they then went on to beat Altrincham and Barnet.

“A point at Notts County isn’t to be sniffed at - and neither is a 2-0 victory over Wrexham.

“They ended August with a workmanlike win over Altrincham to put them on a firm footing for September’s challenges.”