Chesterfield manager Paul Cook and Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff receive National League awards

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook has been named the National League Manager of the Month for August.

By Liam Norcliffe
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:45 pm

The table-topping Spireites won four and drew two of their first six games in the opening month of the new season.

Town have continued their brilliant undefeated run into September and remain the league leaders.

On Saturday the Blues could secure the club’s best ever start to a season.

Annnouncing the award, the National League said: “Chesterfield fans didn’t know what to expect after their one-time table toppers only just crawled over the line and into the play-offs on the final day of last season.

“But it seems the summer has been put to very good use as the Spireites started with a real point to prove.

“Manager Paul Cook vowed to make his team contenders again with hard work and shrewd signings. It looks like it has been time well spent.

“As only one of two clubs to finish last month unbeaten, they are off to a flyer.

“A chaotic opening day draw at Dorking Wanderers came with a midfielder in goal for an hour - and they then went on to beat Altrincham and Barnet.

“A point at Notts County isn’t to be sniffed at - and neither is a 2-0 victory over Wrexham.

“They ended August with a workmanlike win over Altrincham to put them on a firm footing for September’s challenges.”

Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff was named the National League Player of the Month after scoring six goals in six games.

