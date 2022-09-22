The Spireites have never started a season 10 games unbeaten, but they have a chance to do that when they travel to Maidstone United on Saturday.

If they avoid defeat they will officially have made the best start to a season in the club’s history.

They equalled the nine-match record set in the 1935/1936 season last weekend when they rescued a late draw at Yeovil Town.

Chesterfield could make history this weekend if they avoid defeat at Maidstone United.

Although it is not the main aim, first-team coach Gary Roberts appreciates it would be a good achievement.

“It would be lovely,” he told the DT.

"We were not too aware of it until after the game on Saturday at Yeovil.

"It has been spoken about a little bit this week.

"It would be nice to create that history but it is not at the forefront of our minds. We just stick to what we are doing.”

He added: "If we get the record then brilliant because that means we have played well and won the game so it would be nice. It would just add to what has been a positive start to the club.