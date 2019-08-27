Chesterfield manager John Sheridan 'going absolutely nowhere' as pressure mounts on winless Spireites

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan is 'going absolutely nowhere', according to sources close to the Proact.

The Spireites are without a win in their first seven matches of the new season and sit third from bottom of the National League.

Town only picked up one point from a possible six over the Bank Holiday weekend after a 2-2 draw with Barrow on Saturday and a 2-0 loss to Stockport County yesterday.

But despite the disappointing start to the season the Derbyshire Times understands Sheridan's position is not under-threat.

Chesterfield and Chorley are the only two teams in the division not to have recorded a win so far.

After defeat to Stockport Sheridan said: “I’d like a bit of anger in some of my players. I’d like to see that desire to win.

“When I played, and I’m not being big-headed, but I’d go in the changing room before we’d kicked a ball and I think all the players that were playing with me knew what they were going to get from me on a match day.

“I would shout and moan – and I’m talking about saying that to top players. I would shout and moan and get a grip of them.

“I don’t know whether we’ve got it [the fight] in us or not?

“I’m really hurting, but I accept what the supporters feel. We’re not winning games and we’re soft in patches."

Chesterfield next face Dagenham Redbridge at the Proact on Saturday.