John Sheridan lets rip at players and declares 'results are not good enough'

Angry Chesterfield boss John Sheridan let rip at his misfiring players after a disappointing defeat to Stockport County.

The struggling Spireites have not won in SEVEN league matches now and Sheridan admitted this is the most “frustrating” spell of his managerial career.

“I’d like a bit of anger in some of my players,” stressed Sheridan. “I’d like to see that desire to win.

“When I played, and I’m not being big-headed, but I’d go in the changing room before we’d kicked a ball and I think all the players that were playing with me knew what they were going to get from me on a match day.

“I would shout and moan – and I’m talking about saying that to top players. I would shout and moan and get a grip of them.

“I don’t know whether we’ve got it [the fight] in us or not?

“I don’t want to be harsh on them [the players], but sometimes it’s so hard to explain why we’re conceding goals like we are. It’s difficult.

“I don’t know whether the players are hurting like me, but I want everyone to know I’m hurting.

“I’m really hurting, but I accept what the supporters feel. We’re not winning games and we’re soft in patches.

“The fans must beat themselves up so much, there nearly 1000 of them here today and for some reason we just go to pot after a good first half.”

Midfielder Elliot Osbourne’s second goal in three games and substitute Nyal Bell’s late strike condemned the Spirietes to a miserable Bank Holiday Monday on the road.

Defeat for the Spireites was their first away league loss to the Hatters since March 2003 and, understandably, heaped the pressure on a perplexed Sheridan.

“I’m not looking for excuses, the second half display was shocking in my eyes,” rapped Sheridan.

“I find it comical why we’re not learning what we need to do right.

“This is the most frustrated I’ve ever been as a manager. People can talk about my contract, but that doesn’t bother me.

“I’m hurting so much because it’s my worst start to a season and performance-wise we’re nowhere near where we need to be.

“I have to turn it around – and I have to turn it around quickly because I know what the game is about.

“The results are nowhere near good enough!”