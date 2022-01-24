In shock breaking news on Monday afternoon, the Spireites said in a statement: “As the matter is subject to an investigation, the club is unable to make further comment until that investigation is complete.”

Rowe’s first-team coach Danny Webb will take charge of the team.

Chesterfield are currently top of the National League at the halfway stage of the season.

James Rowe.

Rowe was appointed Town manager in November 2020 and led them from the National League relegation zone to the play-offs.