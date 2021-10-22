On the possibility of any incomings, Rowe said: "I am trying to delay that.

"We are down to the bare bones now in terms of we can’t have any more injuries or bad luck.

Joe Rowley requires another a scan on his ankle injury.

"But I don’t want to introduce too many more people into the changing room.

"We have got a really strong group, a real strong ethos in there and we are all pulling in the same direction.

"The points return has been really good considering we have played seven away.

"I want to give everyone an opportunity.”

Joe Rowley had been recalled from his loan spell at King’s Lynn Town to help boost numbers but he suffered an ankle injury in his final game before returning.

The exact nature of the injury is still unknown.

"We are not sure because the swelling was so bad, that can send you down the wrong pathway with what the injury is on the scan,” Rowe explained.

"He needs to be re-scanned when the swelling goes down and then we can see what the prognosis is.

"It is a shame for Joe because he has been performing well, I have been monitoring his performances at King’s Lynn.

"He has looked really strong and the minutes he has played is exactly what he needed to get his confidence and to get the games in ready to come back into our first-team.

"We will be there when he overcomes this injury and then we need to see whether a loan is the best option for him again or is it to get him back into our team.”

George Carline suffered a fractured knee cap against Wrexham earlier this month and is set to be out for at least five months.

He has undergone surgery and hopes to play some part towards the latter end of the season.