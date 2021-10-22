The striker, who scored 10 goals in 22 appearances last season after joining from Gloucester City, has been out since April with a ruptured ACL.

Manager James Rowe says the 29-year-old is ‘nearly there,’ and that his return will be like a ‘new signing.’

“Akwasi is with the surgeon today for sign off from him,” Rowe explained at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Akwasi Asante.

“That is the next step for him, he has been back in non-contact work – kicking a ball, sprinting, a little bit of change of direction.

"So he gets the sign off today and then he has to go to St George’s Park which is the next step in about three weeks’ time. That is the final one, if he gets a tick in there then he can come back into full training with myself.”

Rowe also said that they will have to be ‘patient’ with him after what has been a ‘brutal’ injury.

The news will no doubt excite Spireites fans, who are yet to see him play live at the Technique Stadium.

"He has done everything right, Nic Brink (head of sports science and medicine) has been superb with him,” the manager added.

"We have got to integrate him on the pitch in a live game at the right time, we also needs to see how he comes back into full contact.

"Hopefully the shackles are coming off slowly.

"He is nearly there.