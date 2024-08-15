Chesterfield make second signing of day in 'on fire' Blackburn Rovers winger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield have completed their second signing of the day in Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday after fighting off competition for his signature.

The 22-year-old, described as ‘energetic and exciting’, has joined on a season-long loan and could make his debut against Crewe on Saturday.

The left-footed winger, who can apparently play across all attacking positions, has made 35 appearances for Rovers in total, including 21 in the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been at Ewood Park for two-and-a-half years after joining from Spurs, where he racked up some impressive goals and assists stats. He joined Tottenham when he was 11 and went on to make his debut in the Europa Conference League.

Dilan Markanday. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Markanday, who has also had a short loan spell at Aberdeen, is the Spireites’ second signing of the day after young defender Harvey Araujo joined from Fulham on a season-long loan.

Speaking about Markanday on Thursday, Rovers manager John Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph: “He’s had a great pre-season, he's been on fire. He has a lot of admirers. It's important for him to continue his development and get 25, 30 games under his belt and then come back and be a star for Blackburn.”