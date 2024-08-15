Chesterfield sign another young Fulham defender on loan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield have loaned another young talent from Fulham.

Harvey Araujo, 19, who was at Pride Park on Tuesday night to watch the cup clash against Derby County, has joined from the top-flight side on a season-long loan.

The defender can play at left-back or left centre-back and the youngster has been at the Cottagers since he was aged 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has apparently just had a promising season playing in their academy, just like Devan Tanton, helping them win the Premier League Cup.

Harvey Araujo. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images).

"I’m just here to play games and be the best player I can,” he said.

Araujo only signed a new three-year contract at his parent club last month which highlights what a bright future they think he has got.

The teen could make his Chesterfield debut against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Paul Cook spoke positively about ‘one or two announcements’ before the visit of Gresty Road to help cope with the increasing number of injuries.

Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday, 22, is also set to sign on loan, in what will be a double boost for the Spireites.

The transfer deadline closes at 11pm on August 30 and then clubs have to submit their squad lists to the EFL.