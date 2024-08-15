Chesterfield sign another young Fulham defender on loan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harvey Araujo, 19, who was at Pride Park on Tuesday night to watch the cup clash against Derby County, has joined from the top-flight side on a season-long loan.
The defender can play at left-back or left centre-back and the youngster has been at the Cottagers since he was aged 11.
He has apparently just had a promising season playing in their academy, just like Devan Tanton, helping them win the Premier League Cup.
"I’m just here to play games and be the best player I can,” he said.
Araujo only signed a new three-year contract at his parent club last month which highlights what a bright future they think he has got.
The teen could make his Chesterfield debut against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.
Manager Paul Cook spoke positively about ‘one or two announcements’ before the visit of Gresty Road to help cope with the increasing number of injuries.
Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday, 22, is also set to sign on loan, in what will be a double boost for the Spireites.
The transfer deadline closes at 11pm on August 30 and then clubs have to submit their squad lists to the EFL.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.