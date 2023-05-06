News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
16 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
17 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
19 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Chesterfield loan players not recalled for play-offs

None of Chesterfield’s loan players will come back into the fold for the play-offs.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th May 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 10:59 BST

Tom Whelan, Jack Clarke, Danny Rowe and Michael Gyasi have all been out at other clubs at different periods during the season but their loans have now expired.

Whelan was at Solihull Moors, Clarke at Yeovil Town, Rowe at York City and Gyasi at Gloucester City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some fans have been wondering whether any of them could come back into the squad but unless anything drastic happens then that won’t be the case.

Michael Gyasi.Michael Gyasi.
Michael Gyasi.
Most Popular

Coach Danny Webb said: “I think Jack Clarke’s contract is up this summer so that is a discussion for the manager and Jack.

“Danny Rowe, Tom Whelan and Michael Gyasi have got another year but for now they are not with us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think we just felt that the group we have got is in a good place. The lads who have been out on loan would not have disrupted the group or brought any negativity but we have kept the group that we have had towards the end of the season.

“The lads who have been out on loan know that they can get called upon at any time but the manager is a big believer in sticking with the players who have got us this far.”

'Regret' - Chesterfield's goalkeeping dilemma for Bromley play-off semi-final

Related topics:ChesterfieldDanny Rowe