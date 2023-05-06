Tom Whelan, Jack Clarke, Danny Rowe and Michael Gyasi have all been out at other clubs at different periods during the season but their loans have now expired.

Whelan was at Solihull Moors, Clarke at Yeovil Town, Rowe at York City and Gyasi at Gloucester City.

Some fans have been wondering whether any of them could come back into the squad but unless anything drastic happens then that won’t be the case.

Michael Gyasi.

Coach Danny Webb said: “I think Jack Clarke’s contract is up this summer so that is a discussion for the manager and Jack.

“Danny Rowe, Tom Whelan and Michael Gyasi have got another year but for now they are not with us.

“I think we just felt that the group we have got is in a good place. The lads who have been out on loan would not have disrupted the group or brought any negativity but we have kept the group that we have had towards the end of the season.