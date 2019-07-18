Chesterfield legend hanging up his boots - the good, the bad and the ugly of Ian Evatt's time as a Spireite Ian Evatt will officially hang up his boots on Saturday, after a cameo in his Barrow side's friendly against his former club Blackpool. The Chesterfield legend left the Proact last summer and took charge of their National League rivals Barrow. Roy McFarland brought Evatt to Saltergate in July 2003, for his first spell as a Spireite jpimedia Buy a Photo Evatt made 84 league appearances, scoring nine goals in that first stint, before being sold to QPR for 150,000. jpimedia Buy a Photo Evatt was made captain at various points in his Town career jpimedia Buy a Photo Evatt and the Spireites, including close friend Sam Hird, enjoying the title celebrations jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4