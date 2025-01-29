Chesterfield is 'bogey ground' for Bromley, says coach after defeat

Chesterfield beat 10-man Bromley 3-0 on Tuesday night. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium is becoming a ‘bogey ground’ for Bromley, according to Ravens coach Brannon Daly.

Bromley were reduced to 10-men on Tuesday night when Omar Sowunmi was sent off for a tackle on Tom Naylor midway through the first-half. Manager Andy Woodman was also given his marching orders for his behaviour after the decision.

And that allowed Town to ease to a comfortable 3-0 win with the goals coming from Armando Dobra, Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden.

“You go down to 10-men anywhere it is going to be difficult, especially that early on in the game," Daly said. “It seems to be a bogey ground for us, we keep getting red cards here and it kills the game a little bit. We will have to watch the challenge back, whether it was a red card or not I’m not sure.

"It was always going to be an uphill battle from there, the boys did well. The first goal is a worldie and then one little mistake for the second goal and it was game over. We stayed in the game for as long as possible and we limited them to very little.”

Bromley stayed in the game until the last 10 minutes when two late goals secured a first win in seven for Chesterfield, moving them to within six points of the play-offs.

When asked if it was a harsh scoreline, Daly added: “Yeah, 100%. How much has Grant (Smith) been worked? Their keeper has probably made as just as many saves as Grant. We have been down to 10-men plenty of other times and nicked a point, nicked a win, we know what we are doing, but you can plan for those errors at the end.”