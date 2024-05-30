Chesterfield invest heavily in new recruitment and scouting data provider

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield have boosted their recruitment and scouting department this summer.

The Spireites have an in-depth knowledge of the National League after six seasons in the fifth-tier but this year they will be coming up against sides and players in League Two who will be a bit unfamiliar.

To help them get to grips with the division, a ‘big investment’ has gone into securing the services of sports data provider StatsBomb.

From high press shots, to counter-attacking shots, to set-piece xG and even the length of a goalkeeper’s kick, the Spireites will have access to piles of information to help them shape their game-plans and recruitment.

It is thought that only eight clubs in League Two have access to it so it should give Chesterfield an edge next season.

The key will be how the data is used and to help crunch the numbers and use the stats in an effective way, the club has emplyed a new analyst to work alongside Jack Stephenson in that department.

Ashley Kirk told the DT: “It will enable them to narrow the scouting field down but also to look at much more detailed information on how opposition teams play. It is incredible what you can get out of it.”

StatsBomb describe themselves as data champions and say: “We’re a sports data business, created by analysts for analysts, with a talented, growing team that is tireless in its collection and analysis of the world’s most comprehensive sports data. Our unique platform was crafted from the ground up to guarantee we could gather and analyse more, and more relevant data than anyone else, and be flexible enough to respond to new needs, opportunities and challenges at a moment’s notice.”