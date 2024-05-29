Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium is being spruced-up ahead of the club’s return to the EFL.

A significant amount of money and hard work has gone into upgrading the floodlights, pitch, PA system and dugouts.

The new floodlights, installed by Lumosa in Sheffield, are of Championship standard and will enhance the fan experience at night matches.

The pitch is in the process of being relayed by Premier Pitches and the old green carpet that goes around the edge of it will be replaced by a new blue one which will include a big club badge near the tunnel area.

Improvements are being made at the SMH Group Stadium.

The plastic chairs in the dugouts will be replaced by racing driver type seats emblazoned with the club badge, and the PA system, which has been problematic, has been replaced.

There are hopes of improving the food service and there will also be new ‘ball-stopping’ nets used in the warm-ups.

"It is our home and we have got to look after it,” Ashley Kirk told the DT. “We are going into the EFL and we want to be proud of our stadium and proud of our town. It is not just the 11 players on the pitch, it is how we conduct ourselves as a club and how we present ourselves as a club. When people turn up here we want people to say what a great ground it is and doesn’t it look fab.

“It is important to keep improving the stadium year-on-year so we don’t fall behind the times. It is good for the fans to turn up and see something that looks a little bit better and smarter. We have got to keep improving things and making sure the house is in order and trying to make sure that people are enjoying coming to the match.”

A total of 5,200 season tickets have been sold so far as the excitement builds for Chesterfied’s first season back in League Two in six years.