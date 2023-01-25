News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield interested in young Rangers striker who has had loans at Tranmere Rovers, Harrogate Town and Morecambe

Chesterfield are showing interest in Rangers striker Josh McPake, according to reports.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 5:23pm

The 21-year-old Scottish youth international, who can also play as a winger, has been at Ibrox since 2019.

He is currently on loan at Scottish Championship leaders Queen’s Park, scoring three goals in 19 appearances.

As well as his current loan, McPake, who was given his debut by Steven Gerrard, has also had several loan spells including at Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers.

Josh McPake.
The Herald reports that new manager Michael Beale ‘won’t stand in his way’ as a ‘remodelling’ of the squad takes place.

Rangers apparently would like McPake to move on before the January transfer window closes.

McPake signed a new three-year contract in 2021

But according to more reports, National League rivals Gateshead and Yeovil Town and Queen’s Park are also chasing him.

It comes as the Spireites are also being linked with Barnet striker Nicke Kabamba.

