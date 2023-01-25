National League striker linked with Chesterfield has been signed by Paul Cook before

The 29-year-old is the fifth top goalscorer in the National League this season with 13 goals and four assists in 23 appearances and his efforts have helped the Bees into the play-off positions after a difficult couple of years.

The 6’3 forward was signed by Paul Cook in 2017 when he was Portsmouth manager so the pair could link-up again if the rumours are true. Kabamba was at Hampton and Richmond at the time and had scored 16 goals in the National League South. He signed for Pompey after just two days of a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the space of a few months, Kabamba had gone from selling cars to winning the League Two title. But Cook left to join Wigan Athletic in that summer and Kenny Jackett’s arrival meant he was sent out on loan and eventually departed Fratton Park 18 months later.

Nicke Kabamba.

He signed for Barnet last summer and manager Dean Brennan said at the time: “He’s a natural finisher and good in both boxes so he should do really well. He’s got good presence and is a good size but he’s too selfless. I need him to be selfish and that’s how I’m gonna play him.”

Kabamba’s stats show he has outperformed his xG (expected goals) rate based on the quality of chances he has had this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last couple of weeks five players have left Chesterfield with just one arriving in Ryan Colclough so there is space in the squad for an addition.

Perhaps tellingly, Kabongo Tshimanga was not involved in the matchday squad in the win against Altrincham and there was no recognised striker on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When BBC Radio Sheffield asked about Kabamba, who could play against Chesterfield for Barnet this Saturday, assistant manager Danny Webb said on Tuesday night: “I know who the lad Kabamba is and he has had a good season. But I am certainly not going to talk about Dean Brennan’s players while they belong to them.”