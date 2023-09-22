Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The table-topping Spireites have won five games in a row ahead of this weekend’s home encounter against the 13th-placed opposition.

Tom Naylor is suspended after his two yellows and subsequent sending off against Halifax in midweek, but Michael Jacobs is available again after he was given his marching orders at Ebbsfleet United.

Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) has done some light training but he is not expected to be back until at least another week or so.

Michael Jacobs. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Asked if there are some tired legs in the squad after the dramatic win against Halifax, coach Danny Webb said: “I am sure they wouldn’t admit it if they did because they want to keep their shirts. I am sure there would have been tired legs Wednesday morning, Thursday not so much, and today definitely not.

"Nowadays, with the way they are managed, their recovery days, massages, the boys are looked after and they are good to go and fresh.

"Anyone who is feeling a little bit tight or niggles, we have got players to come in and take their shirt even if it is on the short-term.”

