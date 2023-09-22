Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cook was shown two quick-fire yellow cards by referee Aaron Jackson in the 3-2 win against Halifax on Tuesday night.

It means he will be in the stand and it will be down to coaches Danny Webb and Gary Roberts to give out the instructions from the sidelines.

Webb told the DT on Friday morning: "We had a chat this morning about the situation. One of my frustrations in the last few games is the new rule about only one person being allowed to stand (in the technical area) and it just causes carnage in the dugout.

"I think I will probably have communication with the gaffer throughout, which we are allowed to do. It is important we do have that constant flow with the manager to try and get those messages across and try to make it as normal as possible.

"It is not a huge stand here so messages can be passed down through runners, which again we are allowed to do.

"I will be in contact with the gaffer through an earpiece throughout the game and hopefully there will not be too much change.”