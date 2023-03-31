The 30-year-old has been out since the end of January with a groin injury.

The forward has scored five goals this season and will provide manager Paul Cook with another attacking option in the coming weeks but he won’t be involved at Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Coach Danny Webb said: “He will be back in training today. We have dipped him in and out of training. Akwasi is in and around it now, a game too soon tomorrow, but as the games go on I am sure he will play a part.”

Akwasi Asante.

Fellow striker Paul McCallum suffered an ankle knock against Wealdstone earlier this month and has been limited to two sub appearances in the last two games.

On whether he comes back in at York Road, Webb said: “The gaffer is loath to change winning teams. We have luckily had a few Tuesdays without games which has allowed us to have the same team. We haven’t had to rest people. Do you change your personnel and your style going down to Maidenhead? Maybe, maybe not. We have got training today and that will be a decision we will make later on today.”

Apart from Armando Dobra, who has been ruled out with a hamstring strain, Town are in good shape for the trip south.