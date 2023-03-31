The 21-year-old came on as a substitute against Halifax last weekend and scored but had to come off soon after with a slight hamstring strain.

The Albania under-21 international has since had a scan and he will be missing for the short-term.

“He won’t be involved tomorrow”, assistant manager Danny Webb said at Friday morning’s press conference.

Armando Dobra.

“He has got a slight strain of his hamstring.

“I think that will be at least a week or two, sadly.

“He will be assessed again today but he won’t be travelling down to Maidenhead with us.

“The worst is he will be back for the play-offs but hopefully just a week or two.”

Dobra, only just back from a hamstring injury, is the Spireites’ top goalscorer this season with 11 goals.

Webb continued: “It is disappointing. He was in the office this morning talking to us as staff about it and he was a bit low because he wants to be playing but one thing he did say was that he was chuffed he came off when he did because a pull can turn into a tear if you don’t come off. If he had played on it might have been a bit worse.

