Chesterfield injury latest ahead of Carlisle United clash

Chesterfield’s injury list could become shorter in the next month.

The Spireites have several in the treatment room with their squad fully stretched going into the Christmas period. Thankfully, none are particularly long-term and there could be some back in the coming weeks, with Tom Naylor the closest one to returning ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Carlisle United.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy win against Wigan Athletic, Danny Webb said: “Probably Tom Naylor is the one who is actually 100% going to be fit for selection but we are hoping, without giving too much away, we will have a few more who could join in on Friday with a view to playing Saturday.”

On the overall injury situation, Webb continued: “There are a lot of mid Decembers and a lot of mid Januarys. We have got Chey Dunkley as mid December early January. We have got to make sure his neck is right. He is doing all his rehab work. He is fit. He would be one I would hope we could get back on New Year’s Day. Paddy Madden is mid January as it stands. There is not anyone at the moment who you are talking is like February or March.”

Goals from Armando Dobra, James Berry and Dilan Markanday sealed a 3-2 win against the League One Latics to book Chesterfield’s place in the last 16 of the competition.

“Really pleased with the performance,” Webb said. I know they (Wigan) made a lot of changes, but come the end they were almost at full strength, so it is a really good achievement to win. I really enjoyed watching it, I thought we played some really good stuff. There were loads of boxes ticked tonight, with the main one being to get through to the next round, no injuries have been reported, so a good night at the office.

“I think it is a great competition, I know it gets a lot of stick. It is a great chance to play players who might not necessarily play every week in the league. But, as you can see at the minute with all the injuries, it is all hands to the pump. Winning breeds confidence and we have gone from that disappointing night at MK Dons to two wins on the trot.”

On Dobra being withdrawn at half-time, Webb explained: “It was pre-planned within reason. It was in the gaffer’s mind to do that if things were going well. He had been booked, scored and playing well.”

And on Tyrone Williams not being involved in the squad, he added: “He has not had a scan yet. He says it (knee) feels a lot better so hopefully he won’t be a doubt for Carlisle.”

Earlier in the day it was confirmed that Mike Jones would be withdrawing from the squad for the rest of the season to undergo surgery but he will continue to be involved in the group in a role which is yet to be decided.

Webb told the DT: “I know the club means a lot to Mike and his family. He is certainly going to stay around the group. I think he is going to nail down his role with the gaffer, whether he is helping out with the fitness department because he loves his fitness. The boys respect him so if he is in a role where he has to tell people what to do I am sure they will adhere to it. Mike played a major part in us getting into this league and it is great he has had a few games for us this season but sometimes you have got to do what your body tells you that you should do.”