Chesterfield booked their place in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy after a 3-2 win against League One Wigan Athletic.

Armando Dobra's third minute opener was cancelled out by Callum McManaman on 20 minutes.

Wigan-born birthday boy James Berry helped the Spireites win a penalty before slotting in the resulting spot-kick with 12 minutes remaining before Dilan Markanday fired in a third with four minutes to go.

Joe Hugill grabbed one back for the Latics but they could not force an equaliser in stoppage time.

Town now progress to the last 16 of the competition and the prospect of a possible trip to Wembley is still on the cards despite a lot of work still to do.

There were eight changes for Chesterfield from the league win against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday with the likes of Liam Jessop, Darren Oldaker and Bailey Hobson coming in. The Latics were much-changed and they included Jamie Carragher’s son, James, in their line-up.

The hosts made the perfect start, taking the lead after three minutes, with Dobra tucking away a loose ball in the box after a smart run in behind from Kane Drummond, who looked full of confidence after scoring his first EFL goal at the weekend.

Wigan almost hit an instant equaliser when Ryan Boot came rushing off his line but Hugill could not make him pay from distance. Soon after, Baba Adeeko flashed a dangerous low cross in from the right but there was no one there to slot in, much to his frustration.

The unmarked Carragher should have done better with a free header from Luke Robinson’s corner but he nodded over with 16 minutes on the clock. Wigan continued to threaten and Boot was forced into a save from Hugill after a loose pass from Jessop.

The visitors got a deserved equaliser on 20 minutes when captain McManaman’s deflected strike found the bottom corner.

The Spireites worked their way back into the contest and they hit the post when Oldaker arrived at the back stick as he tried to get on the end of a teasing Berry cross.

Good play from Liam Mandeville and Hobson almost created an opening but the latter’s pass into Drummond was heavy. Down the other end, Boot was called into action to save from Hugill with 10 minutes to the break.

The Blues had enjoyed lots of possession but a lot of it had been in their own half but they had strung some bright patterns together. Harvey Araujo had been tidy on the ball, Dobra had sparkled at times, while Drummond had been a nuisance. However, it was Wigan who had threatened more going into half-time.

Markanday replaced Dobra at the break and he looked lively as Chesterfield tried to retake the lead.

The Spireites had been probing but it was Wigan substitute Thelo Aasgard who missed a sitter, blasting well over when well-placed in the box and that proved costly.

A double change for the Blues on 66 minutes meant that they had a back four of all left-footers as Lewis Gordon came on at right-back and did a fine job.

The second-half continued to be played at a good intensity but chances were limited for both sides until it really came to life in the latter stages.

With 12 minutes remaining Chesterfield went in front again when substitute Ryan Colclough was tripped in the box after Berry found him with a brilliant searching pass. Birthday boy Berry, who is from Wigan, stepped up to slot in the resulting spot-kick.

Markanday drilled in a third after some nice footwork and, although Hugill’s shot trickled past Boot to make it 3-2, Chesterfield held on to secure their place in the last 16 and bag a win for Paul Cook against one of his old clubs.

Chesterfield: Boot; Jessop (Gordon, 66), Grimes, Araujo, Horton (Cook, 79); Oldaker, Mandeville (Colclough, 66); Hobson, Dobra (Markanday, 46), Berry; Drummond (Grigg, 79).

Unused subs: Thompson, Sheckleford