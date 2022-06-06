Chesterfield in 'advanced talks' with National League striker

The 22-year-old could complete his move to the Spireites later this month, reports Lynn News.

The forward is also apparently attracting interest from a Scottish Championship club.

Gyasi, who has one year left on his contract, scored against the Blues this season during his loan spell at Dover Athletic, where he notched five goals in 19 appearances for the league’s bottom club.

Michael Gyasi in action for King's Lynn Town. Picture: Tim Smith.

The former Chelsea and Leicester City youth product, who can also play out wide, also hit the headlines when he bagged a treble against Wrexham.

Chesterfield’s rebuild is underway after they released seven players last week.

They offered new contracts to four players and transfer-listed another four.

Chairman Mike Goodwin has revealed that approaches have already been made for new signings.