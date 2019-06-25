Chesterfield hopeful of wrapping up another quartet of signings this week, including man who has captained Spireites

Chesterfield are hopeful of announcing another four deals this week, potentially by Wednesday afternoon.

The Derbyshire Times understands that one of those players is midfielder Robbie Weir, who has agreed a new 12-month contract and will line up as a Spireite for a third successive season.

Weir, 30, has captained Town and made 73 league appearances, scoring twice.

Another of the players close to being confirmed for the 2018/19 season is thought to be a striker.

The management team of John Sheridan and Glynn Snodin believe the young forward has potential and can be improved through the club’s development squad.

Two defenders, one of them very experienced, are expected to complete the quartet of signings.

Pre-season is set to begin at the Proact on Friday.

Sheridan has already brought in one of last year’s loanees, Haydn Hollis, on a permanent deal, along with former Doncaster Rovers attacker Liam Mandeville.

Left-back David Buchanan and goalkeeper Luke Coddington joined last week, following their release from Northampton Town.

Town are still looking to add a striker, with loan signings also likely later in the summer.

They missed out on the signing of front man Reuben Reid, who has opted to join League Two outfit Cheltenham.