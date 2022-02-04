There has been some criticism about the Spireites’ more direct style of play in the last couple of games against Aldershot and Eastleigh.

“One thing I have learned since being here is that Chesterfield fans want to be entertained, like probably at most football clubs,” Webb said.

"I think tomorrow is a good chance to try and entertain them and try and play some real good football whilst also trying to win the game. We will give it a good go to try and do that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First-team coach Danny Webb will be in charge again on Saturday.

"I think a lot of performances, even the ones we have won and drawn, have not been classics but yet we have managed to stay second in the league. That is a positive, that the performances have not been mindblowing, and yet we are still in a shout of going top tomorrow.

"I, for as long as I am doing it, would like to entertain the supporters. Last week was a challenge for all of us just to get through that game. Tomorrow hopefully we can get back to that free-flowing football.”

Asked by the DT whether the signing of striker Joe Quigley has meant a change in style, Webb responded: "I don’t think so. People looking on might suggest that when a team has a big target man whether it be Quigley, Denton or Payne that sometimes that is an option to go to and I suppose people might say that sometimes if players see that option it is an easy go to of ‘let’s get it up to the big man’.

"I think he (Quigley) has got more to his game than just that.

"I think he has worked his socks off since he has been here and he is a great lad.

"He is a good player an I bet he can’t wait to get off the mark.”

On Dagenham, who are ninth, Webb added: "We have got to be on our game, keep our discipline, defend resolutely and limit the risks we take while playing that free-flowing football and getting the supporters off their seat.