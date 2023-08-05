The Spireites led 1-0, trailed 2-1, went 3-2 ahead before eventually winning 4-3 thanks to Joe Quigley’s injury-time header in what was a crazy encounter, with Dorking finishing the match with 10-men.

It was a mixed performance from Town, with some questionable defending at times, but as much as they want to win in style, coach Danny Webb explained that this season is all about getting the victories however they come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the DT: “There are a lot of things to dissect but when everyone, myself included, is so vocal about wanting to win the league, we have to win the league, it is about the three points. We have to be more focused, more single-minded about the end result. We left it late but the boys showed a lot of character. There are a lot of things to work on and that won’t happen overnight. Every game we just want to win, by hook or by crook.”

Chesterfield started the new season with a 4-3 win against Dorking Wanderers.

On the Blues’ poor defending, he continued: “Pre-season has finished but it takes a while sometimes to be the finished article in a season. Sometimes it is early mid-September when you are ticking all the boxes. The goals were disappointing and we will look back and try to eradicate them because it is alright making mistakes as long as you don’t make them again.

“The biggest positive for us is, after their third goal, when it could have been a real horrible end to a nutty game, was that we showed some real quality building up to the winner, we were nice and patient. Ollie Banks picked the right moment for the cross and it was a great header from Quigley.”

Armando Dobra was on the end of some unpunished heavy challenges throughout the game which angered the home bench and the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On referee Ruebyn Ricardo, Webb said: “We spoke to him a few times at half-time, just quietly, saying that you might have got a few wrong and he said he would watch them back. That is all you can ask of referees - that they accept your questioning. It is very easy for us because we have looked back at a few things on the laptop and our views are that certain things should have gone a different way. But, when you are in the heat of the moment, it is tough as a referee and we are the first ones to moan at them.

"There are a lot of rules coming in this season that weren’t in before and I think we have just got to be careful that everyone keeps the respect that referees deserve in place. But I think with the new rules, we have got to be careful that it doesn’t turn into a stop-start non-passionate game. We have got to make sure it doesn’t become too regimented.”

However, Webb agreed that Ricardo was right in awarding the visitors a penalty early in the second-half, with Tyrone Williams penalised for a foul from a corner.

Webb said: “We have watched it back and for me it is a penalty for them. You have seen them given and not given.”

One notable absentee from the matchday squad was Jeff King, with Ryheem Sheckleford starting ahead of him.