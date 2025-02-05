Kane Drummond has already been loaned out this season. Picture: Tina Jenner

Spireites boss Paul Cook has reiterated that some players will have to leave to get some regular game-time.

The transfer window for Premier League and EFL clubs closed at 11pm on Monday which means only free agents can be signed from this point onwards. However, teams in the National League can still add to their squads until March so that could be a destination for some players.

Branden Horton, who helped Chesterfield win the National League title last season, is set to join Gateshead, we understand. Other players who have been left out in recent weeks include Bailey Hobson, Kane Drummond, Tim Akinola, Vontae Daley-Campbell and Michael Jacobs.

Cook told the DT: “We are very open and honest with our players. We now have probably a couple too many. The younger lads in the group, they have got to play football, the only way in our game to improve and grow is to get better.

"The lads who have come back to fitness now and are around the squad and aren’t making the bench, contracts might be up in the summer, we might have options on them, they have got to play football. It is so important that young people go and play.”

Chesterfield face a tall order on Thursday night when they host in-form Doncaster Rovers, who are gunning for their sixth straight win in all competitions. A win for Town would cut the gap to the play-offs to five points ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Cook added: "We have had a lot of hurdles this year, we keep going, we have to keep going, you have got to want to achieve success, success for us at the minute is still trying to be in the play-offs, we have got to aim for that, our supporters have got to believe we can do it and the players have got to believe we can do it.”