Branden Horton won the National League title with Chesterfield last season. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images).

Branden Horton’s time at Chesterfield is coming to an end.

The left-back is set to join National League side Gateshead on a permanent deal after two-and-a-half years at the Spireites.

The 24-year-old helped Town win the National League title last season but has struggled for regular game-time this term, finding himself behind Lewis Gordon and then Jack Sparkes.

He has made 12 appearances in all competitions but only two of those were league starts and he was left out of the matchday squad completely on Saturday.

Horton will depart having made 68 appearances in total and having been part of a team which will be remembered for returning the club back to the Football League.

The defender will join a Gateshead side who are fourth in the National League and are in a solid position to finish in the play-offs. They are 14 points behind leaders Barnet but are seven points clear of Altrincham in eighth.