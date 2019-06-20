Chesterfield have signed 'whole-hearted' left-back who was 'probably fittest player' at Northampton Town

Chesterfield new boy David Buchanan is as 'whole-hearted' as they come and was 'the fittest player' at Northampton Town.

The left-back, who inked a two-year deal at the Proact this afternoon, spent four years with the Cobblers and won promotion in the 2015/16 season.

Jeremy Casey, sports editor of the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, says Buchanan is a solid defender who stayed in great shape throughout his time at Sixfields.

"Part of the 2016 title winning team, he is as whole-hearted as they come," said Casey.

"Played 106 consecutive games for the club after signing in the summer of 2015.

"An out and our left back, he will never let anybody down defensively.

"Keith Curle is aiming to go with more attack-minded full-backs.

"Despite being 33, he was also probably the fittest player at the club.

"I don’t think he missed a game through injury in his four years with the Cobblers."

Buchanan was joined at the Proact today by former Northampton team-mate and friend Luke Coddington.

The goalkeeper has also become part of John Sheridan's new-look 2019/20 Spireites side.

Casey said the Cobblers fans saw little of him in his two-year stay.

"Signed by Justin Edinburgh in August, 2017, he made his debut in a 4-1 home defeat to Peterborough.

"He then played in a 1-1 Checkatrade Trophy draw with Cambridge, Edinburgh was sacked the next day, and he never played for the club again."