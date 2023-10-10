Chesterfield have 'selection headache' for 'serious' FA Cup tie against Kettering Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites are top of the National League by three points after the first 15 games.

This weekend the league campaign pauses while the FA Cup fourth qualifying round ties take place.

Town, who have reached the third round of the competition for two successive years, are at home to seventh-tier Kettering Town, who are third from bottom of the Southern League Premier Central, on Saturday.

Harley Curtis could make his Spireites debut on Saturday.

“It is not a bonus game, it is a real fixture,” coach Danny Webb said.

“Our priority is obviously the league, the FA Cup and then the FA Trophy. Financially it is great for the club if we can get through.

“Kettering have had a bad few years, they used to be a proper National League team back in the day, they have had some financial troubles, and now they are down the bottom of the Southern Premier. It will be like a mini cup final for them, I mean that with no disrespect because it was the same for us when we went to Chelsea, but we have got to make sure we are not on the end of an upset because the FA Cup is very important for us this season.

“We have had scouts watching Kettering and nothing changes in our approach.”

The Blues are expected to make several changes with the likes of Ryan Boot, Ryheem Sheckleford, Darren Oldaker and Harley Curtis all likely to come into the starting line-up.

“I don’t see massive wholesale changes, but whatever team we put out will be strong enough, we think, to win the game,” Webb said.