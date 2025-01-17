Chesterfield have got 'more' signings coming, says boss Paul Cook

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paul Cook spoke positively about Chesterfield adding to their squad in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far in the transfer window the Spireites have signed striker Bim Pepple on loan from Luton Town and former Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien, both until the end of the season. They have suffered a big blow, though, with attacker Dilan Markanday recalled by Blackburn Rovers and loaned out to Leyton Orient. The deadline for signings is February 3 and then clubs must go with what they have got apart from free transfers.

“We are still going to bring one or two in and I’m sure our supporters know the way we are as a club, we have certainly got a lot to play for this season,” Cook said on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s trip to Grimsby Town. "I think, as you will see over the next couple of days, we have got more coming which is brilliant for us. Great credit to Phil and Ash (Kirk) and the guys at the top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pepple started against Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, and Donacien came on for the final 20 minutes, and Cook said he is ‘delighted’ to secured their services.

Paul Cook. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

He explained: “Bim had an excellent debut on Tuesday night. He offered so much potential, hope, honesty, work-rate, athleticism and he got us up the pitch. And in Donacien we have just got a really good player. He has had a little injury at Ipswich but he has been training non-stop for a couple of months and he is a massive addition to us. But again he needs minutes and time.”

Chesterfield are 10th in League Two at the midway point of the season, six points off the play-offs and eight off automatic promotion and Cook believes they are in a strong position going into the second-half of the campaign.

“Unbelievable,” he said. “We have had a good look at the league in the first-half of the season. Walsall are by far the most consistent standout team. They are in the driving seat and good luck to them. Everyone else has had spurts of good and probably moments of not so good. For us, our first season back in the league, has promised so much at times, coming away from Doncaster and Crewe, and obviously we have had our disappointments like the Accrington result at home, Harrogate away and Cheltenham’s equalising goal. We are learning.”