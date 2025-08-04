Accrington Stanley defender Benn Ward pictured in action against Everton's Beto.

Chesterfield have had a bid rejected for Accrington Stanley defender Benn Ward, according to reports.

The 22-year-old left-sided centre-back, who can also play left-back and in midfield, only joined Stanley in January from Burnley for a fee. He joined on an 18-month contract, meaning he only has one year left on his current deal.

Ward made 21 appearances in the second-half of last season and clearly made a positive impression, collecting the manager’s player of the year award.

The defender came through the academy at Brighton. He then had a stint at non-league side Hastings United, playing regular senior football when he was just 16. The next step in his career was to sign for Burnley, penning his first professional contract in October 2022. A short loan spell at Swindon Town later followed before signing for Accrington at the start of this year.

After securing the services of Ward, Stanley manager John Doolan said: “He brings quality. He is good on the ball, he is aggressive in both boxes, he likes defending, so he fits the bill. Off the field, he is a good lad, good character, he has a good way about him and does it right on and off the field. We have kept tabs on him and we are now happy it is over the line.”

Spireites boss Paul Cook has said that they are ‘not finished’ in the transfer market yet ahead of the window shutting on September 1. And, according to reports over the weekend, they have had a bid turned down for young defender Ward.

Left-sided centre-backs are very much in-demand in the modern era, especially with more and more teams wanting to build-up attacks from the back. The Blues have used Kyle McFadzean in that position in pre-season and against Barrow on Saturday, and they have Jamie Grimes competing with him for a starting spot. But, with McFadzean aged 38 and Grimes 34, Town appear to be thinking about the future in that position. Chesterfield have brought the average age of the squad down in the summer, signing players no older than 26, so the possible swoop for Ward would be in line with that approach.