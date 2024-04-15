Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites lost 2-1 at Gateshead on Monday night which means 98 is the most they can get with just one game remaining.

The defeat is Town’s fourth in a row. They finish the season at home to Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Coach Danny Webb said: “The gaffer said it was a good performance but it was the same result. The manager was pleased with the performance tonight and is trying to get everyone positive and looking forward to the last game of the season.

“We showed the lads our form guide earlier and we said it wasn’t good enough.

“It was an improved performance, there was a bit of life in us in the second-half, but still zero points.

“At half-time the manager said that he felt a comeback was on. We had some good chances in the first-half and didn’t really give them too many chances, but results don’t lie and we lost 2-1.

“We are not going to make 100 points, which is gutting.

“We have got to go into our final home game and give the fans something to sing about because they have not had anything to sing about in the last few weeks.”

He added: “One thing that was really pleasing was that the lads kept going right until the end to try and get at least a point but it wasn’t to be.

“Regardless of the improved performance, everyone is still very disappointed to come back tha we have come away with no points for the fourth game running. It is a shame that the season has finished like this results wise but, let’s get it right, we are promoted and we all would have taken this situation at the start of the season.”

Both of Gateshead’s goals came from the penalty spot, but the second was harsh, with Harry Tyrer clearly getting a touch on the ball.

