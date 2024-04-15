Chesterfield suffer fourth successive defeat as Gateshead seal play-off place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Hannant scored two penalties in the first-half, after Harry Tyrer was judged to have brought down Dajuane Brown for both, although the second was harsh with the Spireites stopper getting a touch on the ball.

Louis Storey’s own goal gave the visitors some hope on the hour but they could not make their second-half possession count.

It was an improved performance by the Blues but this defeat was Town’s fourth in a row and they can no longer reach 100 points.

This victory secured Gateshead’s place in the play-offs so they could be joining the Spireites in the Football League next season.

This was Chesterfield’s second game in just three days so Paul Cook made six changes from the defeat at Wealdstone with Ryheem Sheckleford and Tyrone Williams making their first appearances in a month and Ryan Colclough was included in the squad for the first time since the middle of March after injury.

Chesterfield started brightly and only a top reaction save from Nathan Harness stopped Armando Dobra giving them the lead.

Despite the Spireites looking threatening they went behind against the run of play on 12 minutes when Tyrer brought down Brown and Hannant converted from 12 yards.

Town did not drop their heads, though, and they almost equalised when Bailey Hobson pounced on a mistake by Robbie Tinkler but his low cross was intercepted by Storey which stopped Joe Quigley having a simple tap-in.

The Blues had another chance when Liam Mandeville got free down the right but his pullback was miskicked by Hobson who was well-placed in the box.

Once again, against the run of play, Gateshead doubled their lead from the penalty spot but this time referee Aaron Bannister made the wrong call as Tyrer got a touch on the ball as Brown tried to go around him. Hannant did the business again from 12 yards as Cook was booked for his protests.

As the half approached the interval, Greg Olley curled just wide from distance, while down the other end Hobson’s deflected strike hit the side-netting.

In the first 15 minutes of the second-half, some good play by Mandeville and then Dobra teed up Quigley but his shot was deflected behind.

Storey then missed a glaring chance to grab a third for Gateshead from a set-piece and then minutes later he turned the ball into his own net from Mandeville’s low cross to give Chesterfield some hope.

The Spireites had the momentum heading into the last 20 minutes as Dobra went close to equalising after a driving run into the box.

Colclough came on with 13 minutes remaining, replacing Quigley, which meant Hobson went up front.

A great block by Tom Naylor stopped substitute Callum Whelan adding a third on the counter-attack, the first time the home side had threatened after the break.

This was a decent Chesterfield performance compared to recent weeks, they played with a better tempo and intensity and didn’t down tools, but they fell to a fourth consecutive loss. Their last game as they wave goodbye to the National League is at home to Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; Sheckleford (Jacobs, 85), Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Hobson (Curtis, 90), Dobra; Quigley (Colclough, 77)