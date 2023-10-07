News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield 'going to win title', claims Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard admitted that Chesterfield were the ‘better team’ and said that they will probably win the title.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Oct 2023, 22:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 22:06 BST
The Spireites won 2-0 at Meadow Park on Saturday thanks to goals in each half from Liam Mandeville and Joe Quigley. Will Grigg also missed a first-half penalty.

Victory means Town are 10 unbeaten and they remain top of the league by three points.

“We were beaten by the better side,” Garrard said. “They are top of the pile for a reason. That is a side that looks like they are going to win the division.

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard.Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard.
Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard.
"I can’t say we didn’t work hard, can’t say that we didn’t put in a shift, but at the minute we are just not at that level. It frustrates and annoys me to say that but they make five changes from their team on Tuesday and they look as strong as they did on Tuesday evening.

"For 30-odd minutes in the first-half, yes they had possession but I can’t remember many opportunities on (Nathan) Ashmore’s goal. But then we go to sleep, they slide up the side of us, (Ryan) Colclough pulls off an absolute worldie of a cross in and we don’t pick up (Liam) Mandeville.

"Second-half we came out, again on the front-foot, probably a little bit more aggressive than in the first-half, and then they had the clinicality for the second goal.”

He added: "I am an honest guy and they deserved to win the game of football. No grumbles from me. We got beat by the better manager, we got beat by the better team.

"We got into some really good areas but our passing was poor. It wasn’t good enough in terms of quality.”

